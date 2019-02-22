File photo: African News Agency (ANA)

Cape Town – Three teenagers who appeared in the Muizenberg Magistrate’s Court might be connected to the spike in beach muggings in Muizenberg, says the City’s Law Enforcement. The three, aged 18, 16 and 14, were arrested on Wednesday for allegedly trying to rob people walking on Sunrise Beach.

Law enforcement spokesperson Wayne Dyson said: “An alert member of the public reported the incident and officers, after a lengthy foot chase in the dunes at Sunrise Beach, managed to apprehend the three suspects. A knife, which was used when they allegedly attempted to rob their victims, was recovered.

"They were taken to Muizenberg SAPS, where it was discovered that warrants for their arrest had also previously been issued for other cases. Police will investigate further to establish if the suspects are connected to other beach robberies in the area.”

However, police spokesperson André Traut said no case of robbery was reported in either incident. Cases only of possession of a dangerous weapon were opened.

Yesterday, a 29-year-old suspect was arrested when he allegedly tried to rob a woman, at knifepoint, who was walking on St James Walkway.

Dyson said an auxiliary officer on bicycle patrol was alerted and pursued the suspect, who tried to flee. “The suspect was caught on Muizenberg Station before he could board a train.

"He was taken to Muizenberg SAPS and charged with attempted robbery and possession of a dangerous weapon.”

These incidents also came as police were yet to arrest the assailants behind the stabbing and robbing of a tourist on Capricorn Beach two weeks ago.

The man was jogging on the beach, when he was attacked by two knife-wielding men who fled with his cellphone, earphones, Garmin watch and cap.

Muizenberg residents have applauded the recent arrests, but have called for more police and law enforcement visibility on the beach, especially at St James Walkway - an area they identified as a hot spot.

Muizenberg Community Policing Forum chairperson Frank Bokhorst said: “Police and law enforcement are doing their best with patrols, and neighbourhood watches also help.

"However, despite all these efforts, muggings still remain a huge problem, especially for tourists who are not aware of the situation.

"Tourists often don’t report these crimes as some leave the following day. We urge them to report the crimes and always walk in groups and not carry their valuables while jogging, hiking or walking."

