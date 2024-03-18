Ten people die in N7 crash as Easter travel approaches

Ten people have died in the fourth high-fatality crash on provincial roads in the lead-up to the Easter traffic peak period. Seven adults and three children died in the head-on collision which occurred on the N7 between Vanrhynsdorp and Klawer on Sunday.

The fatalities come days after 13 people died at the Hex River Pass when their bus crashed into the mountainside, and in two other separate crashes which also involved buses in Leeu Gamka and Villiersdorp. Four children were among the 12 total fatalities. MEC for Mobility Ricardo Mackenzie extended his condolences to the families of the deceased victims and injured. The cause of the head-on collision between a truck and a bakkie is still to be determined.

“This incident is the fourth high-fatality crash on provincial roads this month. It is a devastating reminder of the importance of road safety for everyone using our roads. Our Provincial Traffic officers will be out in full force during the upcoming school holiday and Easter period, enforcing the law to ensure the safety of all road users,” said Mackenzie. In data from the provincial traffic services between the period of March 11 and 17, Mackenzie said 278 integrated roadblocks, vehicle checkpoints and speed control operations were conducted, and stopped and checked 30 671 vehicles across the Western Cape. A total of 7 559 fines were issued for various traffic violations ranging from driver to vehicle fitness while 19 vehicles were impounded and 139 were discontinued for being unroadworthy.