Ten suspects in court over illegal possession of cocaine

Cape Town - Ten suspects who were busted off the coast of Saldanha along the West Coast with R583 million worth of cocaine are expected back in court next week, while the State works to secure Bulgarian and Myanmese interpreters.

Asen Ivanov, Mario Vasev, Atanas Bikov, Atanasov Borislav, Khin Aung, Kyaw Han, Thaw Win, Nyein Win, Zin Kyaw and Kyaw Win appeared in the Vredenburg Magistrate’s Court on Thursday on charges of drug dealing, alternatively illegal possession of drugs, after they were arrested during a SAPS operation on Monday night when officers seized 973 blocks of compressed cocaine from a fishing vessel.

National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Eric Ntabazalila said more charges were likely to be added as the investigation continued.

“It came out in court that the 10 accused comprised four Bulgarian men and six Myanmese men. Some of the Bulgarian men understood English a bit, while when the defence tried to consult with the Myanmese men, they were met with blank stares. The defence asked that the State organise interpreters for the accused to ensure that their rights are protected.

“They requested that the accused not be booked out or interrogated without the presence of an interpreter. The issue of not booking one of the accused who can speak English was changed after consultation between the police and the defence as further investigation needed to continue. The case has been postponed to March 12 for the State to secure interpreters,” Ntabazalila said, adding that the court was informed that there was a registered Bulgarian interpreter available, but the challenge would be getting a Myanmese one.