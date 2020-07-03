Terrified children raced for cover during fatal attack on SACP official's home

Cape Town – It was a terrifying night for SACP member Siyabulela Siswana’s five children, who had to take cover as their father, mother and 6-year-old sister Banele were hit by a hail of bullets in their Mfuleni home. Siswana’s uncle, Mntuwekhaya, said at about 8pm on Wednesday two men entered the house in Extension 6 and opened fire. “We suspect the perpetrators might have been outside waiting for the right moment to attack because they entered when one of the children opened the door and went outside. “The men pushed open the door and walked in. At that moment everyone knew something was wrong because they had covered their faces. “They shot Siyabulela multiple times and Banele, who was sitting next to him. His wife, who is currently fighting for her life, was shot six times.

“Other children managed to run to the other rooms and survived the attack. I rushed to the scene after receiving the call,” he said.

Banele and her father were declared dead on arrival at the hospital and his wife can’t even talk at this stage.

“Although a social worker visited, the children are traumatised and as the family we are in shock.

“What terrifies us most is the confidence the suspects had because they didn’t even run after what they did, they just walked out on foot as if nothing happened.

"At this stage we don’t know the motive and are not aware if their lives were threatened before. We are just hoping this will not be a cold case but the people who did this get arrested so that we get closure,” said Mntuwekhaya.

Provincial police spokesperson Brigadier Novela Potelwa said detectives were hard at work investigating two murders and attempted murder.

“Provincial detectives are interviewing several individuals as part of an investigation into the murder of a 44-year-old community leader and his 6-year-old daughter on Wednesday evening in Mfuleni.

"The investigation that is unfolding is expected to determine the motive for the shooting,” said Potelwa.

Siswana was the SACP’s Brian Bunting District secretary. The party’s provincial secretary, Benson Ngqentsu said they were “deeply shocked by the cowardly assassination”.

“The SACP in the Western Cape calls on our law enforcement agencies to act swiftly and leave no stone unturned till perpetrators are apprehended.

"He didn’t deserve to die in an inhuman manner with his daughter. As the party we will work with the family and the police.” Ward councillor and friend Thembisile Bathembu said they were all baffled as to who would attack a humble family.

“I have been friends with Siswana for some years now and his personality and love for his family is what drew me close to him.

"You would never see him fight with anyone, he knew how to address people and get his point across without insulting people. He had a passion for politics and was good at it.”

Anyone with information can anonymously contact Crime Stop on 08600 10111 or SMS Crime Line on 32211.

