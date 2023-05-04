The life of late VUT vice-chancellor Professor Kgwadi honoured

Cape Town - Higher Education Minister Blade Nzimande has paid tribute to Vaal University of Technology vice-chancellor Professor Dan Kgwadi who died on Sunday due to illness. The university confirmed Kgwadi’s death through a communique, and on Thursday a memorial service will be held at the institution’s Desmond Tutu Great Hall to honour his life.

The university’s flag will also fly at half-mast until May 9. Kgwadi was appointment the vice-chancellor and principal in February 2022. He was the former North-West University vice-chancellor and served as the first rector of the university in the Mafikeng Campus in 2005.

Kgwadi recently completed the Oxford Executive Leadership programme at the Saïd Business School of the University of Oxford. “His leadership has been most profound as he continued to guide the campus through the challenges of transformation and a changing environment. “With unwavering determination, he guided the campus and facilitated its transformation to a stable and diverse campus with a vibrant academic and student life as well as financial stability.

“Through his management skills, he established good relations and partnerships for the campus locally and internationally,” said Nzimande. Nzimande described Kgwadi as a person with deep commitment to academic excellence, community services and partnerships with the public and industry. “He had a profound passion to serve and empower the underprivileged youth, particularly from rural and township backgrounds.