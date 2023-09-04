The lives of 34 police officers killed on duty honoured

Constable Donay Phillips and Ashwin Pedro were among fallen police officers President Cyril Ramaphosa paid homage to during an emotional wreath-laying ceremony on Sunday. Thirty-four members including four female officers and reservists who died in the line of duty between April 2022 and March this year, were honoured during the SAPS National Commemoration ceremony with their names etched on the Memorial Wall at the Union Buildings in Tshwane.

The commemoration is observed on the first Sunday of every September, where grieving families of the men and women in blue lay flowers in the memory of their loved ones. Pedro, 26, was shot dead by an alleged well-known gangster in Parkwood, Grassy Park early December last year. While 35-year-old Phillips died after being shot in the head in an incident at Somerset Hospital where two patients were also killed.

President Ramaphosa said the increase in the killings of police officers demonstrated the level of desperation of criminals to remove any obstacle in the way of their criminal intent. The ceremony comes two days after some 18 suspects who were allegedly planning a cash-in-transit heist were killed during a shootout with police in Limpopo and a police officer was left wounded. “Deadly attacks on police officers are sadly once more on the rise.

“The officers we are commemorating today lost their lives to criminals who have no regard for the rule of law. “Attacks on police officers must come to an end. “The Constitution mandates police to prevent, combat and investigate crime.

“It mandates them to maintain public order and protect the inhabitants of the Republic and their property,” he said. He noted the Hawks arrested 76 suspected police murderers over the past year and the cases were before different courts. A total of 488 suspects have been arrested for deaths of police officers since 2018.

“Through diligent investigative work, nine convicted police killers were handed down nine life sentences, a sum total of 158 years imprisonment. We must continue to arrest, prosecute and convict those who wilfully undermine the authority of State,” said Ramaphosa. “The members we are remembering today were spouses, parents, sons and daughters, siblings, colleagues, and so much more. Many of them were breadwinners. Although the convictions of these criminals can never bring their loved ones back, it will comfort them knowing that justice has been served.

To keep the legacy of the fallen 34 heroes and heroines alive, I call upon all serving police officers to ensure that these deaths are not in vain. You must remain steadfast in the fight against crime.” Police Minister Bheki Cele said the officers paid the ultimate price. “It is humbling to see the show of support to the SAPS family by the presence of all invited guests who are walking this difficult journey with us.