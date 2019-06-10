Six stray dogs that faced the possibility of euthanasia due to overcrowding at the Mdzananda Animal Clinic in Khayelitsha last month, were lucky to get a second chance at life when the @Frits Dog Hotel in Cape Town threw them a lifeline. Mdzananda’s fund-raising and communications manager Marcelle du Plessis said their non-profit clinic, whose shelter unit caters for a maximum of 15 dogs, became overcrowded with 37 stray dogs, after an influx of abandoned dogs at the end of May.

If the clinic had not been able to reduce the number of dogs, they would have had to consider euthanasia, as they were unable to cater for the influx, she said.

“We’ve never had to put an animal to sleep due to over-capacity.

“After releasing our public appeal we received an enormous number of emails, Facebook messages and phone calls to offer support,” she added.

Six of the dogs, Tandjies, Twinky, Prisky, Lucky, Lucy and Thiza, were offered a lifeline by the @Frits Dog Hotel, which can cater for 276 animals and are committed to offering 10% of their capacity to homeless dogs in need of foster care, said Du Plessis.

@Frits Dog Hotel manager Randal Cato said: “We were extremely excited to have the six dogs arrive at our facility.

“We’ve been planning this for around two weeks and when they finally arrived, our entire staff compliment were extremely happy to meet them.”

For more information contact Du Plessis on [email protected] or 0822510554.

The dogs are available for adoption at the @Frits Dog Hotel in Bree Street, where visiting is from 12pm to 6.30pm, Mondays to Saturdays.

Adoption fee is R600, including sterilisation, vaccinations and deworming, with the fee going to the Mdzananda Animal Clinic, who will manage the adoption procedure.

CAPE TIMES