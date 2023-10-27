They’ve got this in the bag, say confident Bokkke fans

Nothing brings South Africans together like uniting behind the Springboks who have garnered the support of patriotic fans across the country, confident they’ll come out on top in the Rugby World Cup final, against rivals, New Zealand’s All Blacks. The Springboks nail-biting quarter-final triumph against France, saw the nerves on such a high for 44-year-old Bok fan Bradley Jones, that he landed up in the hospital for his high blood pressure from the stress, he said.

“I’m a huge huge Bokkke fan, I literally almost died for the Bokke. My hypertension was very high for the last game between France and the Bokke, my nerves couldn’t take it, and went sky high. “I’m feeling much better,” he told the Cape Times on Thursday.

“I’m very excited for this game, I believe they’ve got this in the bag. Our teams play in the northern hemisphere, so they’re familiar with the conditions.” According to Jones - who was discharged from hospital on Wednesday - what contributes to his pride, is the Springboks’ ability to unite the country. Bradley Jones, landed up in the hospital for his high blood pressure from the stress, of the semi-final game on Saturday.

“My son and I, we decided to make TikTok videos, most of them are related to the Springboks because he recently also started to play rugby and he loves rugby, so we bond on our love for the team. Even though the game usually starts at 9pm, when we wake up, we put on our t-shirts and walk with it on all day. We bring the excitement to the whole family, extended family and friends.” Klaarstroom resident, Juwayne Arries, 26, said he has alweays been a proud Springbok. “I’m confident that the bomb squad is going to change the game, and I hope the guys give their absolute best.

“We have a family park with braai spots, where the whole town will come together and live stream the game,” Arries said. Kuilsriver resident, Carl Lenting, 49, said not even a broken TV would stop him from watching the game. “On Saturday the family are all coming to my house, where we’re going to braai.

“My TV broke this morning, so I was running around, I was going to buy a TV but my brother said I could borrow his - we must go big. The team announcement came out this morning, Rassie went with a 7-1 split, it’s brave that’s how they are, they take chances, they’re innovators. I still trust they can pull it off. It won’t be easy,” Lenting added. Another Kuilsriver resident, Sebastian Petersen, 49, said: “For me it’s the ultimate game, besides it feels like 1995 for us again, where all races come together and talk about ‘our team’, ‘our boys’. It will be a very tight game but I think SA will win it,” said Petersen. Klapmuts resident, Jeffrey Hotagob, 39, said he would be watching the game at home, allowing the emotions to flow.

“My rugby journey began in 1995 when we clinched the cup—a love-at-first-sight moment, especially with the captivating style of running rugby. With both teams being strong, this game could swing in anyone’s favour,” he said. The City has announced three sites where the public can watch the historic World Cup final game - Bree Street in the CBD, the Monwabisi Sport and Recreation Centre in Langa, and the Westridge Civic Centre in Mitchells Plain. All three sites will be active from 5pm, with DJs and big screens to livestream the match.