Thousands empowered through animal care education in Khayelitsha

The Mdzananda Animal Clinic in Khayelitsha has reached over 4000 people through its education programmes this year, empowering the community with knowledge about the best care for their animals. The efforts included door-to-door education reaching 267 households, mobile clinics that reached 3 044 people, while 708 people received education on-site and outreach programs touched the lives of 76 participants.

More than 300 learners in Khayelitsha participated in the school education programme aimed at empowering children with knowledge on animal care. The Mdzananda school education programme is conducted during the third term of the school year as part of the life skills curriculum. The programme is designed for Grade 4 students in Khayelitsha. Pupils at two more schools, Chuma and Ekusi Primary Schools, are set to receive education sessions this month. Learners are introduced to the essential concept of the five freedoms of animal welfare, and fostering empathy and understanding towards animals. To facilitate learning, each student receives a "Hero in our Hood" activity book and crayons to engage in interactive animal care activities, along with talks by the organisation’s community engagement officer.

"It is wonderful to see so many children eager to learn about their animals' health care and welfare," said general manager Heidi May. "Education is at the heart of our organisation as we believe that empowering people to become the best pet owners they can be is the long-term solution," said du Plessis. For those who wish to support Mdzananda's education programmes and contribute to their work, donations can be made to: Mdzananda Animal Clinic, Standard Bank, Account: 075595710, Branch: 025009, Savings, Reference: Education+YourName