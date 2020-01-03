Traditionally hosted on January 2, the “Tweede Nuwe Jaar” procession is being held on January 4 because of the sunset of January 2 coinciding with the Friday Jum’ah (prayers) of Muslims.
Encouraging Capetonians, tourists and visitors from across the country to support and enjoy the spectacle, Kaapse Klopse Karnaval director Muneeb Gambeno said: “Essentially, we just want people to have a good time at the event.
“We’ve worked to deliver the best possible event in making it safe, secure and providing essential amenities for people.
“The klopse have worked very hard in preparing to give the people a fantastic and unforgettable show. What’s left now is for the people of Cape Town to come out in their hordes to support the klopse and to usher in the new year in an authentic Cape Town way.”