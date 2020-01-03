Thousands of Cape Town minstrels set to captivate the city









The 2020 Cape Town Street Parade will take place tomorrow. File picture: African News Agency (ANA) Cape Town – Thousands of Cape Town minstrels will light up the city in a blaze of colour, music and culture at tomorrow’s annual Cape Town Street Parade. Traditionally hosted on January 2, the “Tweede Nuwe Jaar” procession is being held on January 4 because of the sunset of January 2 coinciding with the Friday Jum’ah (prayers) of Muslims. Encouraging Capetonians, tourists and visitors from across the country to support and enjoy the spectacle, Kaapse Klopse Karnaval director Muneeb Gambeno said: “Essentially, we just want people to have a good time at the event. “We’ve worked to deliver the best possible event in making it safe, secure and providing essential amenities for people. “The klopse have worked very hard in preparing to give the people a fantastic and unforgettable show. What’s left now is for the people of Cape Town to come out in their hordes to support the klopse and to usher in the new year in an authentic Cape Town way.”

The troupes will march from Hanover Street in District Six towards the City Hall, where they will march in a horse-shoe pattern on to the Grand Parade and back on to Darling Street.

From there, they will march to Adderley Street, up Wale Street and into Rose Street in Bo-Kaap.

Before the march, entertainment will be provided on a stage on the Grand Parade from noon.

Mayor Dan Plato is expected to address the crowds at about 1pm, after which celebrations will continue until 10pm.

Golden Circle tickets for access to a cordoned-off area, which will afford revellers some of the best views of the troupes and the entertainment, cost R100.

A number of streets will be closed, and people are encouraged to travel into the city with a drop-and-go service, or use public transport.

For more information, visit https://www.facebook.com/capetownstreetparade/

Cape Times