Threat as beetle pest spreads to Kenilworth, Newlands, Rondebosch, Mowbray and Claremont

Cape Town - The invasive Polyphagous Shot Hole Borer beetle (PSHB) pest has been spreading steadily across the metro, the City has warned, with the latest infestations confirmed in Observatory along the Liesbeek River and Kenilworth. The City says it has recorded 128 sightings of the pest infesting trees in the southern suburbs within less than a month.

The beetle was discovered outside of the Somerset West area on January 24, 2023, with the sighting of an infested Boxelder tree on a private property along Kildare Road in Newlands. Since then, more sightings have been reported in Newlands, Rondebosch, Mowbray, Claremont, and also along the Liesbeek River corridor. “This is extremely alarming and confirms our worst fear: that the pest is spreading and that we will probably discover more sightings in more areas as the weeks go by,” said Spatial Planning and Environment mayco member, Eddie Andrews.

“By February 21, 2023, we have recorded a total number of 128 infested trees. “The PSHB poses a serious threat to Cape Town’s urban forest as infested trees have to be chipped. “All trees are under threat, from those on private properties to those along our roads, on verges, in our parks and at wine farms.

“I want to urge private property owners, and wine farm owners in particular, to be on high alert as infestations of oak trees have been confirmed at wine farms outside of the City’s boundaries,” he said. Infestations of oak trees have been confirmed at wine farms outside of the City’s boundaries. Picture: City of Cape Town/Twitter To report PSHB beetle sightings, go to: www.capetown.gov.za/InvasiveSpecies