Three children killed in horror crash after vehicle veered off the road along Bainskloof Pass

CAPE TOWN - A case of culpable homicide is under investigation after three boys, aged four, five and a baby of 18 months old, died when the car they were travelling in veered off the road along Bainskloof Pass in Wellington. A 60-year-old woman, the driver of the vehicle, was injured in the accident.

Police spokesperson Joseph Swartbooi said the woman was transported to hospital. “Wellington Police responded to a complaint and drove to Bainskloof Pass on Saturday at about 7pm. “Upon arrival at the scene, they noticed a white vehicle that went down the slopes of the mountain .

“As it was difficult to reach the vehicle, rescue services was contacted to assist on the scene. “The driver of the vehicle, a woman, was transported to a nearby hospital for medical treatment as a result of injuries sustained. “Sadly, three boys were declared deceased on the scene by medical personnel.

“Wellington police registered a culpable homicide for further investigation,” said Swartbooi. Wellington CPF spokesperson, Stephan Landsberg, said they had been in contact with the families since the accident. “We can confirm the family is from the Wellington area and we had been to the homes of their relatives who reacted very sensitively to the tragedy.

“It is very sad to lose all three children in one incident and they have taken it very hard and understandably so. “The woman who had been driving has been transferred to another hospital and suffered a serious neck injury. At the moment the information is still very unclear of where they had been travelling to,” said Landsberg. He said the Bainskloof Pass road has been closed to traffic for roadworks and was only expected to open to normal traffic later this year, while only residents had access to the road.

Wilderness Search and Rescue (WSAR) spokesperson, Johan Marais, said they were alerted to the incident at about 7pm and conducted a technical rescue. “Technical rope work (was) necessary and the set up thereof (took time). Our teams started bringing up the first injured person after 11pm,” said Marais. Motorists have since been advised to steer clear of the area.