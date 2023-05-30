Three City staff robbed at gunpoint

Cape Town - Three City of Cape Town workers were robbed of their cellphones, valuables and money at gunpoint on the way home from work on Saturday. The team had spent the day unblocking drains and sewers, responding to 18 call-out requests from residents in and around the Cape Town CBD, the City said on Tuesday.

For safety and efficiency, staff are regularly transported to and from work, from their doorsteps when required on weekends or shifts ending late in the evening, the City said. On this occasion, senior operational supervisor driver, China Dabongo headed out to areas including Samora Machel, Nyanga and Gugulethu for an 8pm drop-off. “While disembarking in Samora Machel, they were targeted by three gunmen who held up the City vehicle, demanding that all valuables in the team’s possession be handed over to them.

“Fortunately, the vehicle was not stolen and there were no physical injuries,” the City said. Mayco member Water and Sanitation Minister Zahid Badroodien said it was unacceptable that it has become a norm for many City employees working at the front line of service delivery to have life-threatening experiences while trying to make an honest living. “In the current financial year, more than R34 million has been incurred by the Directorate for safety interventions. This includes escort services provided by the Law Enforcement Department. Unfortunately, it is impossible to provide private security every day for every eventuality,” said Badroodien.