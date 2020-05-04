Three more positive tests at correctional centres in Western Cape

Cape Town – Three more people have tested positive for Covid-19 at correctional centres in the province, taking the number of cases in the sector to 44. Voorberg, Worcester and Allandale have each recorded cases. Of the 44 cases, two are inmates. One death is under investigation. Department of Correctional Services (DCS) spokesperson Singabakho Nxumalo said five of the 243 centres nationally have reported positive cases of the virus. “Health care teams are on site, armed with appropriate personal protective equipment (PPE), which includes goggles, gloves, masks and gowns, rendering care services to distress cases and monitoring those likely to develop acute respiratory challenges.

“Valuable lessons have been learnt at East London and this has assisted us. However, it must be acknowledged that as the virus continues to spread in communities correctional centres within the same localities will remain vulnerable.

“Officials attending gatherings and involved in movements from their residences to places of work are receiving screening,” said Nxumalo.

Nxumalo said units or wings were now being divided in open spaces to avoid the concentration of inmates and officials.

By 1pm yesterday the Western Cape had recorded 3113 confirmed cases of Covid-19 infections.

A total of 58 people have died, and 833 have recovered. Premier Alan Winde’s spokesperson Bianca Capazorio said the province was working closely with all prisons where infections had been detected.

“The Department of Health employs its hotspot approach in prisons and actively seeks out positive cases through widespread screening and testing.

"This is especially important in prisons, where large numbers of people are held in close quarters. The health of all citizens is considered throughout our management of the Covid-19 pandemic.

"The Department of Correctional Facilities has indicated that the three new infections are prison officials and so far only two prisoners have tested positive for Covid-19,” said Capazorio.

Provincial Health Department spokesperson Mark van der Heever said the department was aware of one case and had sent a team to do the necessary health response, which includes screening close contacts and having positive cases isolated.

“We have provided clear guidelines to all sectors, including Correctional Services, on their role,” he said.

Cape Times