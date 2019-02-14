File photo: Flickr.com

Cape Town – Alleged gangsters are taking advantage of load shedding by shooting at their rivals under the cover of darkness. Bishop Lavis SAPS said they are investigating a shooting in which three people were injured during load shedding in Bonteheuwel on Tuesday evening.

The two males and a female were sitting inside a dark wendy house in a backyard when gunmen fired through the window.

It is believed that there was more than one shooter and it is yet to be confirmed if the matter is gang-related.

The 20-year-old woman was shot in her knee, a 23-year-old man was shot twice in the head and right arm, and another man was shot in the left hip.

All three victims survived the attack and were taken to Vanguard Day Hospital for treatment.

Police spokesperson Captain FC van Wyk confirmed the incident but says no arrests have been made yet.

“At 9.03pm at a premises in Loganberry Street, Bonteheuwel, three persons were sitting inside a Wendy house at the mentioned address, when unknown suspects started shooting at them through the window of the Wendy house.

“It was dark at the time of the incident. A female was shot in the knee, and two men, one in the left side of the head and right arm, and the other person in the left hip.

“Three attempted murder cases were registered for investigation. No arrests have been made at this stage. The possibility that this incident may be gang-related will be investigated.”

