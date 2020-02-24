West Point Processors, which supplies Cape Point, Saldanha, Shoprite’s RiteBrand, Checkers, U-Brand and OK House brands recalled the product - specifically, batch codes ZST2 and ZSC2 - on Saturday, saying there was a possibility some tins may have a canning deficiency that could make the product unfit for consumption.
“Because consumer safety is our top priority, we wish to recall some pilchards in tomato sauce products. We are working to identify the issue and ensure that our product meets the high standard our consumers rightly expect from us.”
West Point Processors said the bulk of the stock that may contain deficient cans had already been isolated in their factory, as well as in retail distribution centres across the country. They had also been removed from sale in stores.
“It is possible that consumers may have recently purchased an affected tin. Products with the mentioned codes must be returned to the supermarket where it was purchased for a full refund. The South African consumer’s safety is our top priority at this stage.