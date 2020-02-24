Three retailers urge consumers to return 'deficient' pilchard cans









File picture: African News Agency (ANA) Cape Town – Consumers who recently bought house brand pilchards in tomato sauce in 400g tins from Checkers, Shoprite and OK have been asked to return the product after manufacturers discovered a "canning deficiency". West Point Processors, which supplies Cape Point, Saldanha, Shoprite’s RiteBrand, Checkers, U-Brand and OK House brands recalled the product - specifically, batch codes ZST2 and ZSC2 - on Saturday, saying there was a possibility some tins may have a canning deficiency that could make the product unfit for consumption. “Because consumer safety is our top priority, we wish to recall some pilchards in tomato sauce products. We are working to identify the issue and ensure that our product meets the high standard our consumers rightly expect from us.” West Point Processors said the bulk of the stock that may contain deficient cans had already been isolated in their factory, as well as in retail distribution centres across the country. They had also been removed from sale in stores. “It is possible that consumers may have recently purchased an affected tin. Products with the mentioned codes must be returned to the supermarket where it was purchased for a full refund. The South African consumer’s safety is our top priority at this stage.

“We are working closely with national regulatory bodies to ensure a swift recall. We apologise for any inconvenience caused,” West Point Processors said.

Shoprite Checkers said no products possibly affected can be sold in their stores.

“Shoprite Checkers swiftly reacted to West Point Processors’ recall notice to the retail industry, as food safety concerns are taken very seriously in our business.

“As the recall notice to consumers only went out on Saturday, it is too soon to calculate the number of returns at this point in time, and Shoprite Checkers will also not be aware of numbers of returns to competitor supermarket chains.

"We urge consumers to check their food cupboards and return the recalled product to the store where it was purchased from for a refund,” the retailer said.

Cape Times