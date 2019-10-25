Cape Town – Three occupants of a car were killed in the same area where Heidi Scheepers' VW Caravelle is believed to have left the road at Voëlklip beach near Herolds Bay on Tuesday.
Police said on Thursday the body of a child, the 35-year-old Scheepers' two-year-old son Hugo, had been recovered from the wreckage of a vehicle spotted at the bottom of a cliff.
Southern Cape police spokesperson Malcolm Pojie said: “We recovered the body of a two-year-old boy that was found floating near one of the gorges near the place where the vehicle was spotted.
"Subsequently it was recovered and removed by pathology services. Continuing efforts are being made to retrieve or find the other two missing people, the mother and 6-year-old daughter."
Pojie added that they had spotted a vehicle's chassis from the top of the Voëlklip cliff but unfortunately efforts to retrieve the vehicle, "which can now be positively linked as the vehicle that the missing persons were travelling in", hasn't been successful yet.