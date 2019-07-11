File photo: African News Agency (ANA).

Cape Town – Six men will appear in the Wynberg Magistrate's Court today for a string of robberies and hijackings in Rondebosch, Mitchells Plain and Fish Hoek. Police spokesperson FC van Wyk said the men were currently out on bail after they made their first court appearance last week.

The men, aged between 16 and 19, were apprehended after they allegedly attacked a 17-year-old girl.

“On June 23, at 12.05, the complainant was walking down Sunnybrae Road, Rondebosch, when she noticed a suspicious vehicle driving slowly past her on Campground Road and pull over.

"When she turned down into Sunnybrae Road, she was accosted from behind by one of the male suspects.

“Two other suspects joined in and tried to spray her with pepper spray. They took her iPhone and headphones and ran back and jumped into the vehicle and sped off.

“The detectives of Rondebosch followed up and managed to find the registration of he vehicle on (CCTV) camera,” said Van Wyk.

According to police, four suspects were apprehended at first when they were found in the vehicle.

“The other two suspects had been detained by Mitchells Plain SAPS for hijacking an (e-hailing) driver in Mitchells Plain days after the Rondebosch case,” said Van Wyk.

Van Wyk said the six suspects were also linked to a similar robbery in Fish Hoek, where a complainant was robbed with the same modus operandi.

In a Facebook post, the mother of the Rondebosch robbery victim hailed the work of Rondebosch police.

“Detective Thomas was nothing short of wonderful. My daughter’s phone was also returned by the attacker on his arrest. They have confessed to the attack.

“I never had any expectations of arrests, and certainly not recovering the iPhone... It’s nice to know that those criminals are off the street now.”