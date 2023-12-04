Tightened security measures thwart attempts to traffic more than 400 children from Zimbabwe

The shocking discovery of more than 400 children who were being trafficked from Zimbabwe to South Africa has heightened calls for further stringent policing systems at the 72 ports of entry to thwart such incidents. According to the Border Management Authority (BMA), 42 buses transporting the minors were intercepted at the Beitbridge border post on Saturday.

“A sting operation conducted by the border guards, the Home Affairs Anti-Corruption team, and members of SAPS stopped and searched 42 buses at the Beitbridge border post and found about 443 children under the age of eight who were travelling without parents or guardians being trafficked into South Africa. We denied them entry and activated the Zimbabwean officials to process them back into Zimbabwe,” said BMA commissioner Michael Masiapato. He revealed this on Sunday when he unpacked the festive season border control plans and key success ahead of the busy season.

About six million people are anticipated to be moving through the ports this festive season. Masiapate said since April to date they were able to intercept about 44 461 people who were attempting to illegally enter the country without any requisite documentation. “About 98 150 individuals were refused entry into the country for various reasons. Some of them were criminal elements who are listed on the Interpol list for having committed different types of crimes in other jurisdictions of the world.

A total of 2 243 individuals were arrested by the border guards for having committed different types of crimes around the port of entry and border-law enforcement area. “We were also able to detect about 279 stolen high-valued vehicles and one trailer as the perpetrators were attempting to exit them out of the country,” he said. The border guards also intercepted about 396 blasting cartridges from suspects who allegedly attempted to bring them into the country to be used in cash-in-transit related crimes.

They further detected 8.1kg of Rohypnol at OR Tambo International Airport, which is known as the “date rape” drug used on unsuspecting individuals by pouring it in their drink. Masiapato warned their officials from facilitating the illegitimate movement of people and goods through the ports of entry with 18 cases of misconduct being currently probed and about eight officials dismissed. “Border guards working with members of the SANDF will be waiting for them on the borderline. We will also be deploying about 380 additional personnel at the selected busiest ports of entry to assist with the delivery of services and provision of technical support during this period.

Generators with the appropriate uninterrupted power system are well serviced (and) ready to provide required energy during instances of load shedding,” he added. Following the discovery of the children, Stellenbosch University's School of Public Leadership director Professor Zwelinzima Ndevu said child trafficking was a huge problem in Southern Africa and was likely going to increase this time of the year. “We will need to ensure that there are proper safety and security controls at our borders with an effective policing system.

Officials need to be vigilant because as the volume of traffic increases, our system must be adaptive to do conditions while ensuring that service delivery happens,” he said. Teddy Bear Foundation director Dr Shaheda Omar said: “SA is regulated by the Children’s Act and the child trafficking acts. It is of paramount importance that at all times the child’s best interests are promoted. “It is essential to ensure that those children were safe and not at further risk. The officials should have included their local department of social development and child-welfare organisations to assist in the safety and protection of these children.