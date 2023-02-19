Time for a clean-up: Call for ideas to address Cape Town's polluted waterways

Cape Town - The Cape Town Municipality has called for innovative ideas to address the metro’s sanitation challenges that affect inland water quality such as rivers and vleis. The submissions will be made in the lead-up to the City’s first Water and Sanitation Innovation Indaba in March, where feasible ideas will be discussed to help prevent pollution.

Some of the challenges that have been identified by the City include illegal occupation of servitudes and stormwater infrastructure, particularly retention ponds; theft and vandalism and diffuse pollution from informal settlements. The deadline for submissions is March 8, with the indaba held on March 22 and 23. “This indaba will provide a platform for innovators, researchers, entrepreneurs, residents, and businesses to submit ideas to help solve key challenges affecting our inland ambient water quality of rivers, vleis, waterways, and wetlands.

“Overall, the Water and Sanitation Innovation Indaba aligns with the City's Water Strategy and is helping Cape Town become Africa's prime investment location. “The City has committed to investing over R11 billion into the water and sanitation systems, positioning Cape Town as South Africa's largest infrastructure investment centre,” said acting mayco member for Water and Sanitation, Siseko Mbandezi. “All of us - the City and the public included - have a role to play in tackling water pollution and improving our inland water quality.

“It’s on this premise that we are encouraging organisations who want to be part of the conversation and have innovative sanitation-related ideas to see what the upcoming Innovation Indaba is all about and how they can be a part of it. “The City is serious about tackling water pollution so we want to hear from others who can add their expertise and feasible ideas to this valuable conversation,” Mbandezi said. The City has received 18 submissions so far.