Time for seasonal firefighters to work on their fitness levels and apply for 120 jobs

Cape Town – Applications are open to fill 120 seasonal positions within the City of Cape Town’s Fire and Rescue Service. The annual recruitment drive aims to strengthen the City’s defences against vegetation fires between November and April.

Story continues below Advertisement

The City said seasonal firefighters are expected to work at least 40 hours a week for the duration of their contracts. Their key tasks include firefighting duties under the guidance and supervision of firefighters and officers, preparing for emergency incidents, and creating fire breaks along the urban edge. “The Fire & Rescue Service responded to 8 202 vegetation fires between November last year and April this year. Our seasonal recruits are critical to our efforts to protect lives and property during this busy period.

Story continues below Advertisement

“The seasonal firefighters not only increase and strengthen our firefighting capabilities, but also provide skills and opportunity to those who are successful,” said Mayco member for safety and security, JP Smith. Seasonal firefighters work alongside permanent staff and were introduced as an EPWP programme in early 2009 to fund the appointment of an initial 40 seasonal firefighters. The programme has grown since then to 120 seasonals to increase resources and minimise the risk to lives and property, particularly where vegetation and mountain fires threaten the urban edge.

Story continues below Advertisement

“All our firefighters risk their lives to save others, not only enduring long hours in unbearable heat, but they provide an indispensable service crucial to the safety and security of all our residents,” said Smith. The closing date for applications is September 19. Note the following important information:

Story continues below Advertisement

Applicants must apply online via eRecruitment. No hard copy or emailed applications will be accepted. In order to apply online, applicants must first create an eServices Account on the City of Cape Town website at www.capetown.gov.za Applicants may use any computer with internet access to apply. Smartphones are not compatible with this online application process and cannot be used to apply. Shortlisted candidates will be required to undertake a compulsory fitness test, and when they pass the physical test will also be required to pass a written assessment and interview. The fitness test includes: A reach test of 1.9m A 2.4km run within a prescribed time (12 minutes for men and 13 minutes for women) 30 sit-ups within 60 seconds 30 push-ups within 60 seconds a 50kg dead load carry over 100m The top overall performers will be offered contracts as seasonal firefighters and will start their firefighting training on November 1.