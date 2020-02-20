Timeline leading to discovery of Tazne van Wyk's body









Tazne van Wyk Picture: Supplied Cape Town – Almost two weeks after Tazne van Wyk, from Ravensmead in Elsies River, went missing, her parents' worst fears were confirmed when her body was found in a stormwater drain outside Worcester on Wednesday night. Police said a 54-year-old suspect, who was arrested in Cradock, Eastern Cape, on Monday, pointed out where the body was. He appeared in court on a charge of kidnapping and will be charged with murder. He is expected to appear in the Goodwood Magistrate’s Court on Friday. A timeline leading to the discovery of Tazne van Wyk's body: Friday, February 7, 2020 – Tazne van Wyk goes missing. She was last seen by her father in Claire Street, Connaught Estate, near her house, on her way to a tuck shop.

According to witnesses, she was last seen with a man who is known to them but disappeared.

Tuesday, February 11 – Police announce that a 54-year-old suspect was a "person of interest" in the disappearance of Tazne. He has a criminal record and was out on parole.

More than 1 000 angry residents riot through the streets of Ravensmead in the afternoon following rumours that the suspect was hiding out at St Andrews Secondary School. Classrooms were damaged and police called to the scene were stoned by the mob.

Wednesday, February 12 – The Western Cape Department of Community Safety offers a R10 000 reward for information leading to the location of the child and her alleged kidnapper.

Saturday, February 15 – Hundreds of volunteers, including Mayor Dan Plato, gathered at Tazne's home as they took part in a door-to-door search for the Grade 3 pupil from Eurecon Primary School.

Monday, February 17 – The 54-year-old suspect is arrested at a hotel in Cradock, Eastern Cape, at 10.15pm after a trap had reportedly been set for him. He had previously been traced to Kimberley and Colesberg.

Tuesday, February 18 – The suspect appears in the Cradock Magistrate's Court on a charge of kidnapping. Police were unable to confirm whether this relates to Tazne's case. The suspect was later transported to Cape Town.

Wednesday, February 19 – Tazne's body is found in a stormwater pipe outside Worcester, as pointed out by the suspect, on Wednesday evening.

Thursday, February 20 – Tazne's parents, Terence Manuel and Carmen van Wyk, informed of the discovery and are receiving counselling. The suspect is expected to appear in the Goodwood Magistrate’s Court on Friday.

Cape Times