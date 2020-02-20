Cape Town – Almost two weeks after Tazne van Wyk, from Ravensmead in Elsies River, went missing, her parents' worst fears were confirmed when her body was found in a stormwater drain outside Worcester on Wednesday night.
Police said a 54-year-old suspect, who was arrested in Cradock, Eastern Cape, on Monday, pointed out where the body was.
He appeared in court on a charge of kidnapping and will be charged with murder. He is expected to appear in the Goodwood Magistrate’s Court on Friday.
A timeline leading to the discovery of Tazne van Wyk's body:
Friday, February 7, 2020 – Tazne van Wyk goes missing. She was last seen by her father in Claire Street, Connaught Estate, near her house, on her way to a tuck shop.