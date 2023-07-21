Top 100 warrant dodgers owe R9 million+ in unpaid fines and penalties

The City of Cape Town’s Traffic Service says it has made some strides in tracking down some of the warrant dodgers on the infamous Top 100 list, but many remain at large. However, with the planned expansion of the Automated Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) technology, the net will likely close on these, and other scofflaws, the City said.

Cape Town’s Top 100 list has been in place for at least five years, detailing the motorists with the highest number of outstanding warrants. As at July 17, the individuals on the list account for 9 430 outstanding warrants, valued at R9 129 180. The top offender has 268 warrants, valued at just under R300 000.

Over a six-month period between January and June 2023, the team responsible for managing the Top 100 list issued 14 773 warrants – arrests were made in relation to approximately 2 000 of these warrants, including on June 28 when a motorist with 167 outstanding warrants, valued at R148 550, was apprehended outside his home in Masiphumelele. On June 2, a motorist with 169 double warrants valued at R158 100 was arrested in St James. “Our specialised team which chases down the Top 100 offenders has a very tough time, as legislation dictates that warrants must be served in person. Sometimes, they have to resort to stakeouts to track down individuals, as happened recently in Masiphumelele

“With ANPR technology set to become far more widely used in the coming months, as part of our smart policing initiatives, I want to sound a warning to all scofflaws that it greatly increases the chances of being caught. So, unless they want to spend time behind bars, I’d advise that they reach out and make arrangements to clear their fines and warrants, but also amend their driving behaviour in the interests of road safety,” said mayco member for safety and security, JP Smith. Traffic fines and warrants can be viewed and paid online at www.paythat.co.za – this includes fines pre-dating July 1, 2022. Other electronic payment methods are available by:

· Card: VISA, Mastercard · EFT: ABSA, FNB, Nedbank, Capitec, Standard Bank · Scan to Pay: Masterpass, Snapscan, Zapper, FNB, Nedbank, ABSA