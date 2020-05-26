Traces of Covid-19 found in breast milk

Cape Town – Researchers have found traces of Sars-CoV-2, identified as the cause of Covid-19, in breast milk, but are still uncertain if the virus can be passed to a breast-feeding child. Experts from the Institute of Molecular Virology at Ulm University Medical Centre in Germany tested the breast milk of two nursing mothers who were infected with the virus. It was pumped, stored and analysed by the researchers and Sars-CoV-2 RNA was detected in milk from the second mother on the 10th day of the study, recently published in the Lancet Journal. “We detected Sars-CoV-2 RNA in milk samples from Mother 2 for four consecutive days. Detection of viral RNA in milk from Mother 2 coincided with mild Covid-19 symptoms and a Sars-CoV-2 positive diagnostic test of the newborn (Newborn 2). “Mother 2 had been wearing a surgical mask since the onset of symptoms and followed safety precautions when handling or feeding the neonate (including proper hand and breast disinfection, strict washing, and sterilisation of milk pumps and tubes),” the researchers found.

Despite this, they said it was unclear whether the second mother’s newborn was infected via the breast milk or other modes of transmission.

“Further studies of milk samples from lactating women and possible virus transmission via breast-feeding are needed to develop recommendations on whether mothers with Covid-19 should breast-feed.”

South African Breastmilk Reserve executive director Staa Jordan said breast milk went through a process before being used.

“Breast milk is regulated and has to be pasteurised, and that’s always taken care of viruses and bacteria. It’s exposed to temperatures of 62.5 degrees and it sterilises the breast milk and not only destroys pathogens but immunoglobulin in breast milk There is evidence that heat treatment is effective in combating the virus in breastmilk.”

By yesterday, Unicef’s website advised that all mothers “affected” should seek immediate medical attention, but could continue to breast feed.

“Considering the benefits of breast-feeding and the insignificant role of breast milk in the transmission of other respiratory viruses, the mother can continue breast-feeding, while applying all the necessary precautions.

“Breast-feeding boosts the child’s immune system, and the mother’s antibodies are passed on to the child.”

Cape Times