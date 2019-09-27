Traffic chaos as violent protests close N7 between Plattekloof, Malibongwe roads







The N7 has been closed in both directions between Plattekloof and Malibongwe roads due to a violent protest at Dunoon. Photo: Twitter / @trafficSA Cape Town – There was morning rush-hour chaos with the N7 being closed in both directions between Plattekloof and Malibongwe roads due to a violent protest at Dunoon on Friday morning, with traffic congestion also experienced in Milnerton.

"Both directions now obstructed by rubble and tyres also being set alight. A truck has been set alight on Koeberg Road near the police station," Cape Town Traffic Service spokesperson Richard Coleman said.

Koeberg Road was also closed in both directions between Racecourse Road and Freedom Way due to the protests, Coleman said at 8.18am. The MyCiTi station at Dunoon has also been set alight.





Potsdam Road was closed between Malibongwe and Killarney roads at 6.29am due to vehicles being stoned, after disgruntled residents with sticks and stones had gathered at Potsdam taxi rank. Dunoon residents started with violent protests yesterday morning, affecting traffic in the area.





" People trying to set abandoned trucks alight as drivers could not turn their trucks around and running to avoid being attacked. Lots of vehicles stuck in between and two more abandoned," said Coleman.





Coleman added that there was an earlier report of a staff transport driver being attacked at Winning Way.





Some motorists have been stuck in traffic for more than two hours and are struggling to get to work.



