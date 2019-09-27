Cape Town – There was morning rush-hour chaos with the N7 being closed in both directions between Plattekloof and Malibongwe roads due to a violent protest at Dunoon on Friday morning, with traffic congestion also experienced in Milnerton.
"Both directions now obstructed by rubble and tyres also being set alight. A truck has been set alight on Koeberg Road near the police station," Cape Town Traffic Service spokesperson Richard Coleman said.
Koeberg Road was also closed in both directions between Racecourse Road and Freedom Way due to the protests, Coleman said at 8.18am. The MyCiTi station at Dunoon has also been set alight.