Tragedy as body of missing boy, 9, found in river

The extensive search for missing 9-year-old Mbongi Esau from Macassar ended in tragedy after the child’s lifeless body was found in a river on Sunday. Police spokesperson Malcolm Pojie said the discovery was made by a community member.

Macassar police have since opened an inquest docket for further investigation. “The body of the 9-year-old boy was discovered downstream late afternoon by a member of the community who formed part of the search party that resumed the search for the missing boy earlier in the morning. “Police management applaud the efforts by a joint search party comprising various rescue teams and the community,” said Pojie.

Mbongi, from Smartie Town, went missing at about 4.30pm on Thursday after he went for a swim with two friends. The friends took police to where he allegedly disappeared under the water, and he was presumed to have drowned. Residents rallied behind Mbongi’s family, joining the authorities in an extensive search.

Some teachers from Marvin Park Primary School, where Mbongi was in Grade 3, also assisted in the search. Resources including police divers, a K9 unit and EMS rescue teams were dispatched. Community activist, Waseemah Flaendorp, said Mbongi’s loved ones were heartbroken.