The damage from the train fires on Sunday is estimated at R33 million. Photo: Ayanda Ndamane/African News Agency (ANA)

Cape Town – Thobela Xoseni appeared in the Cape Town Magistrate's Court on Wednesday after being arrested in connection with two trains being set alight at Cape Town station on Sunday afternoon. Twelve carriages were affected, but luckily no one was injured in the incident for which the 30-year-old Xoseni from Khayelitsha appeared in court. The damage to the trains has been estimated at R303 million.

In a brief appearance, Xoseni requested legal aid after being advised to do so by the magistrate if he couldn't afford an attorney, the SABC reported.

The matter was postponed until May 2 for the accused, who has been charged with malicious damage to property, to be sent for a mental assessment.

Magistrate Greg Jacobs informed the accused that being a serious matter, it would be transferred to the Regional Court.

Jacobs heard from State prosecutor Melanie Wells that it had been patrolling security guards who had smelled smoke at the station on Sunday afternoon and raised the alarm, News24 reported. CCTV footage led to Xoseni's arrest on Monday.

After explaining something through a Xhosa translator to his attorney, TimesLIVE reported, Xoseni declared loudly: "I set the trains on fire, I burnt the trains."

Wells requested a postponement for Xoseni's mental state to be assessed by the district surgeon. He will be held at Cape Town central police station until his next appearance on May 2.

Two supporters of lobby group UniteBehind, Lumkile Sizila and Abeniza Snyman, were in court to observe proceedings, News24 reported.

"There are not enough trains in the Western Cape and we want Transport Minister Blade Nzimande and President Cyril Ramaphosa to step in to help and declare the situation a national disaster," said Sizila.