Transfer of powers aims to fix areas where ANC fails

The DA-run Western Cape government says its pursuit of formal transfer of powers through the proposed Provincial Powers Bill is not to separate the province from the rest of the country or a mere campaign before the elections. According to DA Federal Chairperson Ivan Meyer, the bill’s objective was to execute existing powers, and not determine new ones. He encouraged other provincial legislatures to seek the same, claiming they could not sink along with the ANC’s “failed state”.

Meyer was speaking at a press briefing on Wednesday to address a number of criticisms about the bill. “We are of the view that in order to stem the tide against state failure in South Africa it has become critical that greater powers are devolved to capable provincial and local governments such as the Western Cape. It is about seeking greater autonomy for provinces and local authorities. “We want to move beyond complaining about the ANC, as that does not solve the problem. The Constitution allows us to do so,” he said.

The DA government seeks devolution in policing, public transport, energy, harbours, including national harbours and trade, including international trade. Meyer claimed that in terms of trade this was paramount. Deputy Provincial Leader JP Smith said devolution was not new. “In fact it has already started but just needs to be formalised. The City's Leap officers, Marine units and other programmes had to be established because the national government was failing or struggling in those areas.

Areas like Nyanga where the officers were deployed has seen crime decreasing,” he said. The chairperson of the standing committee on premier and constitutional matters, Christopher Fry, said the bill would now be referred to the House at its next sitting for a vote to establish an ad hoc committee to oversee the legislative process. A public participation process would also take place. The party was hoping to have completed all processes before the elections.

Leader of the ANC opposition in the legislature, Cameron Dugmore, said the ANC firmly believed the bill posed a significant threat to the stability, unity, and democratic fabric of the province. “The DA through this bill is merely advocating for power sharing through a federal constitution and a federal system. This is perhaps the clearest indication that the reality has finally sunk in that the DA will never govern nationally. “The DA is quick to want to pass a bill that they claim will improve service delivery when they are failing to deliver basic services with the powers they have now. Basic service delivery like sewage running in streets, street lights that are not working, we are seeing more and more sites serviced than integrated human settlements built,” said Dugmore.

Political analyst Professor Bheki Mngomezulu said that in principle it was a noble idea given the power dynamics between the national, provincial and local spheres of government. However, it could not be an event, but rather a process, he said. “The three spheres of government are enshrined in chapter three of the Constitution. This chapter would have to be given a legal eye.” Political analyst Dr Kuhle Zwakala said this was political theatrics, and that many other political parties were doing the same.