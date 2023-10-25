Transport Minister praises progress on Prasa projects

Transport Minister Sindisiwe Chikunga has lauded the progress made at Prasa construction sites with a focus on building and creating jobs for residents by providing residential accommodation for students and modernising its train depot. Chikunga and other officials were in Cape Town on Tuesday to showcase the final phase of the Mixed-Use Development Student Accommodation and Retail Centre.

The minister said the Cape Town Station development with Eris Property Group, located in the heart of Cape Town’s transportation hub, will see the building of student housing with 3 200 beds for NSFAS-eligible students. “The R1.2 billion project, which is a 7 000m2 retail sector, is being renovated as part of this landmark project to better serve locals and commuters alike. “The retail precinct is planned to be finished next month, and that project is 82% complete, with students expected to move in starting in February,” she said.

Chikunga said the first stage of the R575 million Goodwood Station Social Housing initiative was more than 70% complete. She said more than 1 000 rental units at reasonable prices would have been made available in the City by the end of this month. “The Public Real Estate Asset Management Company of South Africa, its investment company Intersite Investment, DCI Community Housing Services, the Social Housing Regulatory Authority, the Infrastructure Fund, and the City all worked together to create this successful project.

“It will include the construction of 1 055 affordable dwelling units on Prasa-owned land near the Goodwood Station, as well as a 5 000m2 retail facility on the station deck. The completion of the project’s second stage is anticipated for the year 2024,” she said. Cape Peninsula University of Technology SRC president Ramano Mpfunzeni welcomed the building of much needed student accommodation. “It’s good news because it will definitely assist students, but we feel like they can do better.