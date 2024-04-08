Nearly two weeks after six people were killed in the Imizamo Yethu settlement in Hout Bay, three men are expected to make their first appearance in the Wynberg Magistrate’s Court on Monday in connection with the murders. Western Cape detectives from the provincial serious and violent crimes unit arrested the suspects aged between 28 and 38, at the weekend.

The nine people were attacked and shot at about 7pm in a house and car parked outside the property in Molokwane Street, in the informal settlement. The unknown gunmen fled the scene after opening fire. Additional officers were deployed to prevent further violence as reports of other shootings had occurred a few days before the mass killing.

“Investigation into the attack on the victims originally led to the arrest of four suspects last week, found in possession of seven rounds of ammunition. While in custody, detectives pursued further information which resulted in three being charged for the murders,” said police spokesperson André Traut. According to Traut, the illegal possession of ammunition case is expected to be heard in court on Tuesday. At the time of the incident, it was reported that five males aged between 20 and 45 were shot and killed and that two others later died due to their wounds. It was established that only one person died in hospital.