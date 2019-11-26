Pastor Siyabulela Matini, 42, of the Worship of God Church, made a brief appearance in the Khayelitsha Magistrate’s Court yesterday, where the case was postponed until February 20 for further investigation.
Matini faces three counts of rape of girls aged 10 to 14 years. Two of the children are siblings.
His court appearance yesterday coincided with the start of 16 Days of Activism against Gender-Based Violence.
National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Eric Ntabazalila said Matini’s bail application was denied.