Triple rape accused pastor denied bail









File picture: Pexels Cape Town – A Khayelitsha pastor accused of raping three girls will stay behind bars until his next court appearance in the new year. Pastor Siyabulela Matini, 42, of the Worship of God Church, made a brief appearance in the Khayelitsha Magistrate’s Court yesterday, where the case was postponed until February 20 for further investigation. Matini faces three counts of rape of girls aged 10 to 14 years. Two of the children are siblings. His court appearance yesterday coincided with the start of 16 Days of Activism against Gender-Based Violence. National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Eric Ntabazalila said Matini’s bail application was denied.

Community leader Nokhanyo Mayongo said they suspect Matini may have violated more children.

“We are happy that he will remain in prison and are looking forward to a hefty sentence. He is a danger to children and women in society.

"We don’t need murderers and rapist in communities. He must rot in jail,” Mayongo said.

The Departments of Government Communication and Information System, and Justice and Constitutional Development, were yesterday joined by residents and local NGOs who marched through Khayelitsha to highlight the plight of women and children.

The march started at the Harare police station.

March co-ordinator Mbuyiseli Boqwana said: “We are saying enough with secondary victimisation of victims and enough with men who don't respect women's dignity and privacy.”

The march then proceeded to the court in support of the families of the three children.

The 16 Days of Activism against Gender-Based Violence is an annual international campaign that kicked-off yesterday, on the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women, and runs until December 10.

It was started by activists at the inaugural Women’s Global Leadership Institute in 1991 and continues to be co-ordinated each year by the Center for Women’s Global Leadership.

It is used as an organising strategy by individuals and organisations around the world to call for the prevention and elimination of violence against women and girls.

Cape Times