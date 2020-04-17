Tsunami, Delft residents clash over illegal electricity connections

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email

Cape Town – Eskom is working with the province and developers to finalise electrification of a temporary relocation area (TRA) for Tsunami informal settlement residents. Violence broke out between Tsunami and Delft residents yesterday over illegal electricity connections. Delft resident Gregory Burns said residents’ appliances were being damaged and some were living in darkness due to illegal connections. “This is ongoing. We have many times reported the matter to the police and the ward councillor, but no case would be opened. Instead, the SAPS would send police officers to patrol at the place,” Burns said. “When we confront those doing illegal connections, they stone our houses and break our windows. The residents are even afraid of confronting them as they fear they will be attacked.”

Police did not have any cases of illegal connections in the area yesterday when contacted by the Cape Times.

Delft ward councillor Xolani Ndongeni said the problem needed everyone to come on board.

“As residents, we have tried by all means to report the matter to Eskom and police officers but nothing has happened, not even a single arrest has been made in connection to illegal connections.

"The residents’ appliances get damaged every time and now people are living in darkness. We have given up on the police officers on arresting the suspects,” said Ndongeni.

Eskom provincial spokesperson Trish Da Silva said: “Occupants of Tsunami are connecting illegally to the Eskom network, thereby overloading the Eskom transformers and causing loss of supply to approximately 50 legal and paying customers in Delft.

“Apart from the illegal connections, vandalism to Eskom equipment is rife in the area, putting further strain on the electricity network.

"Equipment is damaged when live low voltage lines are cut and diverted to Tsunami. Thus far, Eskom has replaced six transformers in the area because of the illegal connections.

“Eskom is working with the province and their appointed developers to finalise electrification of a TRA in order to relocate some Tsunami occupants.”

Cape Times