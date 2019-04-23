Olfa Terras

At A bustling café on Greenmarket Square in Cape Town, Olfa Terras sits sipping a bottle of still water, speaking passionately about her home, Tunisia. “I was born in Tunisia. I grew up in Tunisia. I went to public school in Tunisia. Tunisia is my country. It’s my home. I am connected to her and her people. This is the narrative my detractors and opponents are trying to challenge.”

Her opponents are many and powerful. They run the country. The reason for this is the movement she has started - 3ich Tounsi, a civic movement, “not a political party”, targeting change.

Tunisia emerged from 2011’s Arab Spring as the only democratic country in the Arab world. But ahead of elections later this year, the country struggles with rampant corruption; infighting within its governing Nidaa Tounes party; security issues; and rocketing inflation, making the cost of living unbearable.

Terras is mobilising the country’s citizens to vote for change.

“Together we are strong. We need to stand together as citizens, but also as Africans. My detractors want to exploit the fact that my husband is French, and that say I am an agent wanting to reinstitute colonialism by the French, that I am an agent of (French President Emmanuel) Macron. This couldn’t be further from the truth,” Terras said.

It is for this reason that she was on a whirlwind visit to South Africa to connect Africa’s northernmost country, Tunisia, and its southernmost.

“There is more that unites us than divides us,” Terras said. “Traditionally, Tunisians have always looked to the north - being on the Mediterranean, we assume we are more part of Europe; we identify with Greece or Italy, and there’s the colonial French connection.

“But we are African. I would like for us to look towards our African brothers and sisters. We must stand together. We are part of this continent and we need to unite and learn from each other, and trade with each other.”

Terras is dismayed that there are just seven flights connecting Tunisia with African destinations, while a country like Morocco has 30. This is something she hopes to change.

She said her movement had interviewed 400 000 of Tunisia’s 11 million citizens to hear what they want.

“We then came up with a 12-point plan to fix the country. They are practical solutions that can be implemented. We want to tackle corruption, unemployment and the high cost of living.”

