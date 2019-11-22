Cape Town – A female employee didn't panic when a 39-year-old man walked into a Table View auction house in Blaauwberg Road, pointed a firearm at her and demanded a cellphone.
Surrendering a cellphone was seemingly never an option for the woman and he ended up getting more than he bargained for. She wrestled the firearm from the suspect and called for help, which led to an arrest.
"A 39-year-old male was arrested in Table View after he entered a local auction house in Blaauwberg Road yesterday," Western Cape police spokesperson Siyabulelo Malo said on Friday.
"The suspect pointed a firearm at a female employee and demanded a cellphone.
"A scuffle between the suspect and employee ensued and she managed to get the firearm from the suspect and call for help.