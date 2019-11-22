Two arrested after Cape woman wrestles gun away from attacker in auction house robbery









File photo: Pexels Cape Town – A female employee didn't panic when a 39-year-old man walked into a Table View auction house in Blaauwberg Road, pointed a firearm at her and demanded a cellphone. Surrendering a cellphone was seemingly never an option for the woman and he ended up getting more than he bargained for. She wrestled the firearm from the suspect and called for help, which led to an arrest. "A 39-year-old male was arrested in Table View after he entered a local auction house in Blaauwberg Road yesterday," Western Cape police spokesperson Siyabulelo Malo said on Friday. "The suspect pointed a firearm at a female employee and demanded a cellphone. "A scuffle between the suspect and employee ensued and she managed to get the firearm from the suspect and call for help.

"A rapid response from a local security company led to the arrest of the suspect. The firearm, a gas paintball gun and cellular telephone, were seized. The suspect was handed over to Table View police."

He is expected to appear in court on Monday on charges of robbery and possession of a prohibited firearm.

On Friday, two suspects in their thirties who allegedly robbed a cosmetic store of goods valued at R500 000 at a shopping mall in Table View were arrested in the early hours.

According to Malo, the swift response of a local security company helped police officers nab the suspects. A third suspect managed to escape.

"It is alleged that at 02:49 the suspects forced their way through a security gate with a black vehicle," said Malo.

"A swift response from a local security company, in partnership with police members, intercepted and encountered the suspects in action, who started to fire shots at police and security officials.

"The members and the security officials returned fire. As a result, two suspects were shot and wounded.

"They were subsequently arrested. Meanwhile, a third suspect fled the scene."

On further investigation, alert officers discovered expensive fragrances estimated to be worth R500 000 that had been dumped in a big recycling bag.

"Other cosmetic products whose value is yet to be determined were also found," Malo said.

"No police or security official was injured during the incident."

The two suspects are expected to appear in the Cape Town Magistrate’s Court on Monday on charges of business burglary and attempted murder.

Cape Times



