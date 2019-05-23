File photo: Ayanda Ndamane/African News Agency (ANA)

Cape Town – The transportation of both Kangnas Wind Farm and Perdekraal East Wind Farm’s turbine tower sections have commenced, respectively making their way from the port of Saldanha and Atlantis, both on the West Coast. These two giant projects will be connected to the country’s national grid by August next year, forming part of the government’s Renewable Energy Industry Power Producer Procurement Programmes (REI4Ps) Bid Window 4, both of which incorporate significant levels of locally manufactured components.

The first tower sections departed from Atlantis on the West Coast on Monday travelling from Saldanha. It is expected that all 1 090 turbine components, weighing in collectively at 56 000 tons, will have reached their respective sites of Springbok, in the Northern Cape and the Witzenberg Municipality in the Western Cape before the end of January.

“This is a considerable undertaking as we will have more than 1 000 abnormal loads traversing the country between now and January,” said construction programme manager for the Kangnas and Perdekraal East Wind Farms, Christo Loots.

These two projects, both of which boast very high local content percentages, will additionally bring in community investment over 20 years once they start operating next year and generate a combined 932.3 gigawatt hours/year of clean, renewable power into the grid.

This is equivalent to the energy needs of 215 000 homes each year. There are 33 wind farms at various stages of development throughout South Africa, including these two giant projects.

The country has more than 1 365 wind turbine generators equalling 3 672 megawatts installed capacity, of which 2020 MW is fully operational.

Cape Times