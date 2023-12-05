Two hikers robbed at gunpoint on Lion’s Head amid crime spike

While authorities are still looking for solutions to the surge in crime in the Table Mountain National Park (TMNP) area, another two hikers were robbed of their valuables at gunpoint at the weekend. They were mugged on Sunday at about 4.45am at Lion’s Head.

Police spokesperson Wesley Twigg said Cape Town Central police are investigating a case of armed robbery. “The victims were approached by a suspect who pointed (at) them with a firearm and robbed them.” “According to reports the victims were approached by an unknown suspect who pointed (at) them with a firearm and robbed them of their personal belongings and fled the scene,” he said.

The incident comes as police are still searching for the suspects who robbed three athletes participating in an ultra marathon two weeks ago. “Ocean View police registered a robbery with firearm case. The case docket was transferred to Simon’s Town. No arrests have been made.” The investigation into the matter continues,” said Twigg.

Multiple criminal incidents since August, prompted conservation group Friends of Lion’s Head to hold a peaceful protest last Friday to draw attention to security measures needed for the hiking season. Meanwhile, Forestry, Fisheries and Environment Minister Barbara Creecy has refuted allegations that the Sea, Air and Mountain (Seam) Unit rangers were operating without firearms due to the expiry of firearm licences. She was replying to DA MP Dave Bryant’s questions amid the spike in incidents on Table Mountain.

“TMNP rangers, including rangers in the Seam Unit, are issued with firearms depending on operational responsibilities and competency to handle firearms ... Not all Seam rangers are automatically issued with firearms. Rangers who qualify are issued with firearms.” SANParks Western Cape spokesperson Lauren Clayton said: “To address crime, TMNP has the Seam Team which conducts special operations targeted at crime against visitors and environmental crime (abalone poaching; bark stripping).” She said joint operations were under way between SANParks, police and the City’s law enforcement to curb incidents.