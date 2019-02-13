Both incidents happened between 2.30pm and 3.30pm, Metrorail said. File picture: Metrorail Commuters/Facebook

Cape Town – Metrorail said it was a "tragic afternoon" on Tuesday after three people were hit by trains – two fatally – in separate incidents in the Western Cape. Two young boys were struck on the tracks between Bontheuwel and Netreg stations. "One, according to paramedics, is still alive but in a critical condition," Metrorail spokesperson Riana Scott said.

Police spokesperson Captain FC van Wyk said a "15-year-old boy was playing on the railway tracks when he was hit by the train". Bonteheuwel councillor Angus McKenzie said the boy had been accompanied by a 12-year-old friend.

Another person was fatally struck at the Du Toit train station near Stellenbosch. Both incidents happened between 2.30pm and 3.30pm, Scott said.

"We express our sincerest condolences to the families of the deceased and wish the injured boy a speedy and full recovery.

"We reiterate our pleas during school and station safety campaigns – please always use overhead bridges or underpasses to cross railway lines," she said.

