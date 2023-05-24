Two killed, five hurt in suspected vigilante attack near Nyanga taxi rank

Cape Town – Two men were killed and five others were seriously injured in a suspected vigilante attack near the Nyanga taxi rank. Police spokesperson Novela Potelwa said provincial detectives are investigating murder and attempted murder after seven men were assaulted and two died of their injuries.

The men were reportedly caught after allegedly stealing a sedan taxi and committing robberies as well as rape before being beaten and allegedly maimed. “The assault led to the death of two of the men aged 23 and 26,” Potelwa said. “Meanwhile five of the victims between the ages of 15 and 27 who were seriously injured are fighting for their lives in a local hospital,” Potelwa said.

SAPS have reinforced deployments in the Nyanga taxi rank area in a bid to apprehend the suspects and prevent further criminal acts from occurring, Potelwa added. “Detectives are following up all leads including the possibility that the motive is a vigilante attack.” Last month six people were murdered in a vigilante attack in Mpumalanga, following the robbery of a liquor outlet in the area.