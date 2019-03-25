Cape Town sailors Nick Leggatt and David Immelman will be among 11 professionals to lead teams at the 2019/20 Clipper Round the World Race. Photo: imagecomms

Cape Town – Local sailors Nick Leggatt and David Immelman have been selected to skipper teams in the 2019/2020 Clipper Round the World Yacht Race. Leggatt, 52, and Immelman, 48, are among 11 professionals who will lead teams aboard 70m ocean yachts in the 40 000 nautical miles race starting in August in the UK and ending in that country's Derry-Londonderry in July 2020.

Eight South African crew members have also been signed up for the race, which will have representation from 44 different nationalities.

Clipper race founder and chairperson Sir Robin Knox-Johnston, who became the first person to sail solo, non-stop around the world 50 years ago, said: “The role of Clipper race skipper is one of the toughest, but most rewarding jobs that exist anywhere in life. It's a real test of seamanship and incredibly challenging.

"It is probably the best job in the world. Our skippers will work very hard, but the rewards are immeasurable. It will be an experience of a lifetime for them.”

The pair's appointments continue a proud tradition of South African representation in the ranks of the race's skippers, after previous appointments of four South African skippers, including that of Dale Smyth, who led "Team Dare to Lead" to seventh place in 2017/18.

Leggatt has five speed sailing records, 42 transatlantic crossings, three globe circumventions and has clogged up 600 000 nautical miles between himself and Immelman.

“It's a fantastic thing that there are two (skippering) South Africans on the Clipper race, especially as I know David really well, going all the way back to our school days,” said Leggatt.

Irish-born Immelman works as a Yacht-master instructor in the city and grew up in South Africa.

“I’m very proud to be representing South Africa in this global event. I love offshore racing and being a skipper for the Clipper race is one of the highlights of my career so far,” he said.

The uniqueness of the race lies in the fact that non-professional sailors, who include nearly 40% of the race's crews from all walks of life, have never sailed before except for four weeks of mandatory training. Cape Town has featured nine times in the last 11 editions of the race, which takes in six continents and includes six ocean crossings.

Cape Times