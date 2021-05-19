Two men shot dead in Kraaifontein by gunmen in a ’taxi’

Cape Town – Police are investigating the murders of two men gunned down in Bloekombos in Kraaifontein on Monday night.

The two victims in their thirties were shot and killed in Annemeit Street.

According to a witness, the victims were driving a white VW golf car and were shot by suspects in a taxi.

“The victims are not from around our area,” the witness said

Police spokesperson Andre Traut said the suspects were yet to be arrested.

“On Monday at around 7.15pm, two men in their thirties were shot and killed in Annemeit Street Bloekombos by unknown suspects who are yet to be arrested. The circumstances surrounding the incident are being investigated by police,” said Traut.

MEC of Community Safety Albert Fritz's spokesperson, Wade Seale, has called on community members to report information to the SAPS that might assist them in their investigations.

“We note with concern the increase in different kinds of attacks on businesses, including kidnappings and extortion.

’’The killings in Kraaifontein come in the wake of the attacks in Khayelitsha over the weekend, with strong indications at this stage that those attacks were motivated by extortion.

’’The SAPS did outstanding work in tracing 11 suspects in the Khayelitsha case, and we hope they will have the same success in the Kraaifontein case too,” said Seale.

Cape Times