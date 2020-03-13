Two more coronavirus cases for Cape Town

Cape Town - Two more COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in the Western Cape- bringing the total cases to three.

The provincial health department said a 50-year-old man in the city presented himself to his private doctor on March 10 after developing flu-like symptoms and a recent international travel history to Europe while a 45-year old also from the city tested positive after presenting himself to a private facility on March 11, matching the case definition also with recent international travel history to Europe.

“As per set procedures, the treating doctors advised them to self-isolate at home until the laboratory tests could be confirmed. Positive tests from a private laboratory confirmed the results on 12 March 2020 and have been provided to the National Institute of Communicable Diseases as required,” said department of health spokesperson Mark van der Heever.





The two new cases as well as the first remain in self-isolation at home and will be monitored regularly for 14 days.





“While 134 cases have already been tested (3 positive) the department will not release any information about the patients, as this is against the law, and we ask the public to respect their privacy while they recover. Their care is of utmost importance. Our Response team has been activated with health authorities in association with NICD, and the team is following up all the known contacts of this patient, including those on the flights. They will be followed up and monitored for the next two weeks, as per the World Health Organisation guidelines,” he said.





“We realise the public are concerned but we want to assure you that we are following all international protocols in the response. It is important that we stay calm and follow the direction of the NICD, regarding testing and, if necessary, isolation,” he said.



