Two more taxi bosses killed - Kraaifontein residents fear this could spark further violence in the Cape

CAPE TOWN – Kraaifontein residents are reeling in shock after two more taxi bosses were killed in a shooting that could spark more taxi violence in the city. The two were shot dead in Jackson Masal Street, Bloekombos at about 7.40pm on Wednesday. A 35-year-old man who was with them was wounded and taken to hospital.

Story continues below Advertisment

Ward councillor Siyabonga Duka said the shooting not only affected the families but the broader community. “Look, this is a sad one. Instead of having more taxi drivers and owners in our areas, we are losing them and that means more families suffer because taxi owners are breadwinners at their houses. “The industry needs to find the exact cause of these shootings so that they come up with solutions. Now, this makes it difficult even for a person who wants to join the industry because they fear for their lives.

Story continues below Advertisment

“When you are at work you should not work under the fear that you might die at any time. The people who are committing these kinds of crimes should be harshly punished so that they learn a lesson. “I would not say that police are not doing their job because you never know when something is about to happen, only if they were tipped off before it happened, then I would blame them,” said Duka. Police spokesperson Wesley Twigg said cases of murder and attempted murder were opened for investigation. He said the suspects fled the scene and were yet to be arrested.

Story continues below Advertisment

“The circumstances surrounding a shooting incident last night at about 7.40pm in Jackson Masala Street, Bloekombos, Kraaifontein in which two males aged 36 and 50 were shot and fatally wounded, and a 35-year-old male shot and wounded, are under investigation. “Kraaifontein police attended the crime scene where they found the victims with gunshot wounds to their bodies. The two victims, 36 and 50, were declared deceased on the scene by medical personnel. The 35-year-old victim was taken to a medical facility for medical treatment,” said Twigg. Anyone with information can anonymously contact Crime Stop on 086 0010 111 or SMS Crime Line on 3221.

Story continues below Advertisment