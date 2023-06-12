Two off-duty police officers murdered in one day

Cape Town - Western Cape police are in shock following the murder of two off-duty sergeants in two separate incidents in Khayelitsha on Sunday evening. The SAPS said a 36-year-old police sergeant, based at Elsies River police station, was driving in Solomon Tshuku Street in Site C at around 5.30pm when a gunman approached his vehicle and fired several shots.

The sergeant was taken to hospital where he later died. Police spokesperson Brigadier Novela Potelwa said that shortly afterwards, a second officer was killed. “At 6pm, another police sergeant was shot while he was with friends at Mandela Park by yet-to-be identified gunmen in an incident suspected to be robbery related.

“The police sergeant was working at Nyanga SAPS,” she said. Acting Western Cape Police Commissioner Major General Bongani Maqashalala said the SAPS management in the province was disheartened by the loss. “The two police officials were in the prime of their lives. They still had a lot to offer to the communities of the Western Cape. As the management of SAPS, we will continue to keep the bereaved families in our thoughts and prayers,” he said.