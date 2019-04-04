File photo: African News Agency (ANA)

Cape Town – In an attempt to clamp down on crime and gangs in the province, police have arrested two suspected gangsters in separate incidents this week. They were arrested with a large amount of drugs, ammunition and were in possession of illegal firearms.

On Tuesday, police arrested a 45-year-old man after members of the major offences reaction team and Crime Intelligence responded to information and conducted a search operation at a residence in Tecoma Crescent, Thornton.

“The operation resulted in the arrest of a man affiliated to a local Cape Flats gang. An assortment of drugs comprising dagga, crack and ecstasy tablets were confiscated, as well as a 9mm Glock pistol, a .38 special revolver and 58 rounds of ammunition.

“The suspect is detained on charges of dealing in drugs and a contravention of the Firearms Act. (He) is due to make a court appearance once he has been charged,” police spokesperson André Traut said.

The Anti-Gang Unit, under the auspices of Operation Thunder, arrested a 31-year-old man in Oudehout Street, Netreg, near Bishop Lavis, on Monday.

Traut said the man was arrested after officers reacted to information and conducted a search.

“The suspect was arrested for being in possession of three unlicensed firearms, a large quantity of rounds of ammunition of various calibres and 1 627 mandrax tablets.

“He was charged with the possession of unlicensed firearms and ammunition, and for dealing in drugs,” Traut said.

A police source confirmed the man, allegedly affiliated to the Terrible Josters gang, was found in possession of a large amount of ammunition and firearms.

Cape Times