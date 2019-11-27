Picture: Twitter / Bosbeer.com

Cape Town – Two men who were allegedly involved in a robbery at a Parow shopping mall have been wounded following a shootout with police in Nyanga. National police spokesperson Colonel Brenda Muridili said the two suspects are under police guard in hospital, but two other suspects are still at large.

"Two suspects have been wounded following a shootout with police in Nyanga," Muridili said.

"The incident took place following a robbery at a Parow shopping mall where an undisclosed amount of money was stolen," Muridili said.

"The occupants of the vehicle, once they realised they were being pursued, fired shots at the police.