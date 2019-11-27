Picture: Twitter / Bosbeer.com

Cape Town – Two men who were allegedly involved in a robbery at a Parow shopping mall have been wounded following a shootout with police in Nyanga. 

National police spokesperson Colonel Brenda Muridili said the two suspects are under police guard in hospital, but two other suspects are still at large.

"Two suspects have been wounded following a shootout with police in Nyanga," Muridili said. 

"The incident took place following a robbery at a Parow shopping mall where an undisclosed amount of money was stolen," Muridili said.

"The occupants of the vehicle, once they realised they were being pursued, fired shots at the police. 

"The police managed to return fire and brought the vehicle to a halt. Two suspects aged 32 and 38 were injured during the shootout with the police. 

"They are currently under police guard in hospital. The other two suspects managed to flee the scene. 

"Police are following leads to trace and arrest them."

Cape Times