Cape Town – While the search continues for missing 20-month-old Orderick Lucas, two women - one of them believed to be his mother - were expected to appear in court today on charges of child neglect and child abandonment. Orderick, from Kleinvlei in Eersteriver, was reported missing on Thursday after his mother allegedly got into a fight with people over a stolen cellphone.

Orderick, according to the Pink Ladies Missing Children’s Organisation, was last seen by a friend of his mother who was with him from Saturday until Sunday last week.

“He (the friend) claims that the mother took her child on Sunday night. The mother is saying that she is not sure who she gave the child to,” says the Pink Ladies poster.

Police have appealed to the public to assist them in finding Orderick.

SAPS spokesperson FC van Wyk said the women, aged 28 and 50, were arrested on Saturday as the search continued for the missing child.

“On March 28 at about 11am, Davideen Lucas came to Kleinvlei SAPS to report her one-year-old baby boy Orderick as missing.

“When last seen he was wearing a white vest, with a grey jacket and red pants. Several residences were visited and searched by SAPS members as well as the dog unit, without any success in finding the child,” Van Wyk said.

Department of Social Development spokesperson Lumka Oliphant told the Cape Times’ sister publication, Weekend Argus, that Gauteng, Western Cape and KwaZulu-Natal had the highest number of reported cases of abandoned children.

Gauteng had 73 abandoned children reported over the last three years while Western Cape had 60 and KZN had 41 reported cases.

Mpumalanga and North West both had 36 reported abandonments while the Northern Cape and Limpopo had three cases each.

The Free State had 12 cases while the Eastern Cape had no reported cases of abandonment.

Meanwhile, in Lavender Hill, a week-old baby girl was surrendered to Helderberg Baby Saver on Saturday.

Philisa Abafazi Bethu (PAB) director Lucinda Evans said the child was surrendered along with a heart-wrenching letter from her mother.

“The Helderberg Baby Saver saved two lives (on Saturday). We are very happy that the mother decided to surrender her to our centre. The baby was received with a handwritten letter from the mother, in which she is practically begging for help.

“We are trying to trace where the mother is because I believe that, with the necessary support and help, she can be reunited with her baby again,” Evans said.

When the Helderberg Baby Saver was launched in Lavender Hill in October last year, Evans said it was met with backlash and criticism, but after announcing the arrival of the new baby, the community has come together to support the baby with various donations.

“When the device was installed and launched, we were told we were advocating abandonment. But how do you weigh up or justify saving a life compared to a baby being dumped? We will fight for the mother, who people want to vilify because she ‘abandoned’ her baby.

“I will fight against the criminalisation of this mother who wanted her baby to be helped and supported. This was not pure abandonment. The mother’s plea was for the baby to receive the right care until she is back on her feet and can eventually be reunited with her child again,” Evans said.

PAB has urged the government to look at emergency safe houses to ensure the protection of women and children.

“The protection of our women and children must come first. The legislation must be changed so babies can be saved,” she said.

Anyone with information about Orderick’s whereabouts can anonymously contact Crime Stop on 0860010111 or SMS Crime Stop on 322111.

