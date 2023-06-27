UCT Council elects Senior Counsel Norman Arendse as its chair

The UCT Council has appointed advocate Norman Arendse as its chairperson, about a month since the position became vacant. Arendse, a senior counsel member of the Cape and Joburg Bars, is not new to UCT.

He served on the institution’s previous council and was also chairperson of the then Naming of Buildings Committee. “Council is confident that given Mr Arendse’s track record and extensive experience in governance, legal matters and leadership roles in national sports structures in South Africa as well as in the law profession as the first black chair of the General Council of the Bar of South Africa, he will represent Council and UCT very well in his role as chair,” said deputy chairperson of of Council, Malcolm Campbell. According to Campbell, Arendse’s election was made following a plenary meeting on June 17.

Council is composed of 30 members, 60% of whom must be external members, neither staff nor students. Arendse takes the reins from Babalwa Ngonyama who stepped down from the position with immediate effect at the end of May after a scathing interim report. This was issued by the panel led by retired Supreme Court of Appeal President Lex Mpati, made serious findings against her.

Ngonyama has since approached the Western Cape High Court regarding the process, nature and extent of the panel’s powers under the revised terms of reference, the Institutional Statute and the Higher Education Act. Campbell said two new members, Reeza Isaacs and Innocentia Pule, had also been appointed to serve on the University Finance Committee, Isaacs being the chairperson. He said the Appointments Committee of Council was giving further attention to filling the remaining vacancy. “Council places on record its appreciation for the contributions of outgoing Acting Deputy Vice-Chancellor: Teaching and Learning, Professor Harsha Kathard, and outgoing Chief Operating Officer, Dr Reno Morar.”