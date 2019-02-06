File photo: Tracey Adams/African News Agency (ANA)

Cape Town – An agreement UCT signed with leading French geological institute BRGM will promote scientific co-operation in order to contribute to research in the areas of mineral resources and environmental management. UCT and the French Geological Survey public institution have joined forces to promote research in three major themes: responsible mining, the circular economy and the ­sustainable management of water resources.

The two institutions signed their first memorandum of understanding on Monday during the Mining Indaba 2019 conference in Cape Town, with the Consul-General of France in Cape Town, Laurent Amar, in attendance.

Signed for an initial duration of five years, the agreement formalises a relationship with BRGM, 80% of whose international activity is spread across the African continent.

UCT Centre of Bioprocess Engineering Research director Professor Sue Harrison said the need for a paradigm shift in mining and mineral processing practices was well recognised, with a growing focus on responsible mining.

“With this as a common interest of BRGM and UCT, and our complementary skills, growing our interaction and collaboration offers much value to both institutions and beyond.

“In particular, UCT will bring to play our interdisciplinary research in minerals beneficiation and valorisation, our focus on the importance of regional development to the benefit of the community and the interacting focus on water-sensitive design,” Harrison said.

These include developing innovative approaches for the treatment of primary mineral resources and the recycling of mining waste, but also in the context of a sustainable groundwater management system applied in particular to mining sites and water supply in urban areas.

BRGM deputy chief executive and scientific director Pierre Toulhoat said that with UCT named as the number one research university in Africa, there was a strong strategic interest for an institution like the French geological institute.

“The eligibility of South Africa for the European H2020 programme is also an asset, as this alliance can also be part of a European dynamic,” Toulhoat said.

As a first step, the collaboration between the BRGM and UCT will focus on the valorisation of resources, including the improvement of bio­hydrometallurgical technologies applied to primary and secondary raw materials, the understanding and management of risks and environmental impacts of former mine sites, and the artificial recharge of aquifers and ­other alternatives to overcome water scarcity.

