In an affidavit submitted by De Vos’s legal team to the Health Professions Council of SA’s (HPCSA) legal counsel, Warton argues that, while not cognitively advanced, a 19-week-old foetus “has a fully human form and his/her movements are already being felt by his/her mother”.
“In my opinion, it is entirely rational and reasonable for a medical practitioner to view a 19-week-old foetus as human life to whom she must do good and do no harm. In my experience as a medical practitioner and teacher, that is a normal response...
"This would, for example, explain why a medical practitioner would carefully consider the effects of any medication she prescribes for the mother on the foetus,” read the affidavit.
De Vos found himself in hot water with the HPCSA and 2 Military Hospital, where he practised as a medical intern two years ago, for advising pregnant women that their unborn babies were humans.