UCT makes key senior leadership appointments

CAPE TOWN - The University of Cape Town (UCT) has announced the selection of Professor Elelwani Ramugondo as Deputy Vice-Chancellor (DVC) for Transformation, Student Affairs and Social Responsiveness among a number of key senior leadership appointments. Ramugondo will start her tenure on July 1, 2022. Presently, the deputy dean for postgraduate education in the Faculty of Health Sciences, Ramugondo has over 20 years of academic experience in a research-intensive university environment. She served as special adviser on transformation to the vice-chancellor in 2015.

The current head of the School of Management Studies, Professor Suki Goodman, has been appointed Dean of Commerce. Goodman, will assume her new role with effect from January 1, 2022. Prior to assuming the role as head of the school, she headed the section of Organisational Psychology. Both roles have prepared her with extensive leadership and management experience. UCT also recently appointed Vincent Motholo as executive director: finance – the first black African to occupy this role at the university. Motholo, a qualified chartered accountant, registered auditor and current chairperson of the South African Institute of Chartered Accountants (SAICA), joined UCT on October 1, 2021.

UCT chair of council Babalwa Ngonyama noted that since Vice-Chancellor Professor Mamokgethi Phakeng took office in 2018, a total of 13 senior leadership appointments were made and 11 of these were from the designated groups. “These appointments speak to the university’s pillars of excellence, sustainability and transformation. They are a continuation of a process through which UCT is putting together a senior leadership team for the future,” said Ngonyama. Phakeng said in Ramugondo and Goodman, the institution has highly capable candidates who emerged out of a thorough and competitive selection process.